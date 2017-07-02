Boat catches fire at Catawba Island fuel dock

A boat caught on fire at Catawba Island on Sunday afternoon.

The fire happened around 1:30 p.m. at the fuel dock at Gem Beach.

According to the Coast Guard a good Samaritan hooked the flaming boat up to a jet-ski and pulled it away from the dock.

The Danbury Twp. Fire Department says after the flaming boat was pulled from the dock, it floated to Anchors Aweigh Marina in Danbury Twp. where it burned to the waterline and sank.

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources will investigate.

It's unknown at this time whether anyone was injured been injured.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.