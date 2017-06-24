End of violence in city called for at Pop-Up Park event at International Park

They rallied for peace on Saturday at east Toledo's International Park.

The event was sponsored by the the city of Toledo Youth Commission and was part of an ongoing Pop-Up Park Fit event.

One speaker after another spoke of a message of help and love.

They're calling for an end to violence in Toledo by everyone working together.

"Collaboraton, accountability, getting our neighbors out here, our residents, our churches, schools and entire community,” said Willie Knight, who spoke at the event.

There were also musical performances and a balloon butterfly release.

More Pop-Up Park events are scheduled throughout the summer. The Pop-Up Park Fit events will feature healthy snacks and supervised activities.

June 28: Westwood Park

July 13: Wayman Palmer

July 22: Highland Park

August 5: Friendship Park

August 19: "Back to School Bash" at City Park

