End of violence in city called for at Pop-Up Park event at International Park

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders is traveling to three Midwestern states this weekend to urge fellow senators to oppose Senate health care legislation and retain the Affordable Care Act.More >>
Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders is traveling to Pennsylvania, Ohio and West Virginia this weekend to urge fellow senators to oppose Senate health care legislation and retain the Affordable Care Act.More >>
Authorities say a military jet apparently practicing for an Ohio air show has been involved in an accident.More >>
A Thunderbirds Air Force jet went off a runway during preparations for an Ohio air show, injuring the pilot and causing a performance to be canceled.More >>
Britax Child Safety is recalling over 207,000 rear-facing infant seats because part of a clip can break and cause a choking hazard.More >>
Britax Child Safety is recalling over 207,000 rear-facing infant seats because part of a clip can break and cause a choking hazard.More >>
Struggling retailer Sears Holdings, which runs Sears and Kmart stores, has announced it is closing 20 more stores across the United States, including a location in Toledo.More >>
Struggling retailer Sears Holdings, which runs Sears and Kmart stores, has announced it is closing 20 more stores across the United States, including a location in Toledo.More >>
What do you really know about Friday the 13th?More >>
What do you really know about Friday the 13th?More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders is traveling to three Midwestern states this weekend to urge fellow senators to oppose Senate health care legislation and retain the Affordable Care Act.More >>
Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders is traveling to Pennsylvania, Ohio and West Virginia this weekend to urge fellow senators to oppose Senate health care legislation and retain the Affordable Care Act.More >>
They rallied for peace on Saturday at east Toledo's International Park. The event was sponsored by the the city of Toledo Youth Commission and was part of an ongoing Pop-Up Park Fit event.More >>
They rallied for peace on Saturday at east Toledo's International Park. The event was sponsored by the the city of Toledo Youth Commission and was part of an ongoing Pop-Up Park Fit event.More >>
A Toledo summertime tradition continues this weekend. The 52nd annual Crosby Festival of the Arts runs through Sunday at the Toledo Botanical Garden.More >>
A Toledo summertime tradition continues this weekend. The 52nd annual Crosby Festival of the Arts runs through Sunday at the Toledo Botanical Garden.More >>
The Ohio State Highway Patrol and Findlay Police Department will be holding an OVI checkpoint on Saturday night from 9 p.m. - 2 a.m.More >>
The Ohio State Highway Patrol and Findlay Police Department will be holding an OVI checkpoint on Saturday night from 9 p.m. - 2 a.m.More >>