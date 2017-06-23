Lucas County Special Olympic athletes in Columbus for statewide competition

A group of athletes from northwest Ohio are in Columbus this weekend.

The Lucas County Special Olympics team took off early on Friday for the statewide competition.

One of the organizers said it’s a great way for those with disabilities to 'fit in,' socialize, and prove 'they can.'

“I think we're going to do great. We had a good spring games to qualify in order to come. Regardless, if we win or lose it's about having fun and making new relationships and bonding together as a county,” said Sherrie Hathaway, Community Inclusion Coordinator for the Special Olympics.

The summer games will continue through Sunday at Jesse Owens Field and other venues on the Ohio State University campus.

