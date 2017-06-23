Three dead in serious crash between car, semi

Three people are dead as a result of a serious crash in Sandusky County on Friday.

The crash occurred on US Route 6 between US Route 23 and State Route 300 on the border of Wood and Sandusky Counties.

Police say the crash was between a car and a semi.

US 6 will be closed for several hours.

Police say a detour is established at the scene.

