breaking

Three dead in serious crash between car, semi

SANDUSKY COUNTY, OH (WTOL) -

Three people are dead as a result of a serious crash in Sandusky County on Friday.

The crash occurred on US Route 6 between US Route 23 and State Route 300 on the border of Wood and Sandusky Counties. 

Police say the crash was between a car and a semi.

US 6 will be closed for several hours. 

Police say a detour is established at the scene.

