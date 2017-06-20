Toledo family worried they will lose coverage for disabled daughter

A Toledo family is in a panic, wondering what the future holds for their daughter if the Affordable Care Act is repealed.

Stephanie and Jeremy Ziemann are hardworking parents who had things pretty much covered with insurance, when the unexpected happened. At three months old, their daughter was diagnosed with epilepsy, cerebral palsy and legal blindness.

They say what happens in Congress with the new healthcare bill could turn their family's world upside down.

"My biggest concern is the unknown," said Ada’s father.

The unknown is what the Senate could pass - will it go after the Medicaid that helps cover the thousands of dollars in therapy, supplies and medication they need for their 6-year-old daughter, Ada? They are also caring for their 2-year-old son and a 7-month-old.

"It's absolutely terrifying,” Jeremy said. “We don't know what the future holds. And on the other side it's infuriating, because we work so hard and do so much and the fact that in a matter of weeks they can just take it all away. I just don't think that's fair. "

A bill to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act has already passed the House, taking aim at the Medicaid expansion many families in Ohio now rely on.

"Within days we were already receiving letters saying her medications aren't going to be covered,” said Ada’s mother Stephanie, “And in order to continue

receiving her medications, your doctor will have to write an appeal."

As Senators debate the healthcare issue behind closed doors, they wonder if they can stay afloat.

"We're kind of in panic mode,” Stephanie said. “We are applying for everything we can think of that she would need in the future that we probably wouldn't be able to get anymore."

Republican Senator Rob Portman says the Affordable Care Act isn't working. But he says it's crucial that Medicaid coverage continues for families like this one.

"My concern with the House bill which tried to focus on some of these cost increases, is that it did not go far enough to protect those who are currently receiving particularly under Medicaid and expanded Medicaid, " Portman said.

Senator Portman says ObamaCare is costing families too much in premiums and co-pays, but says he will fight a bill that rolls back Medicaid for Ohio families.

Senate Republicans plan to unveil their draft healthcare bill Thursday.

