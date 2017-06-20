Painted Clover’s Vintage Market event to host 100 small local business

The Wood County Fairgrounds will be hosting a one day shopping event July 8.

The Painted Clover’s Vintage Market event begins at 10 a.m. and isn’t over until 5 p.m. Anyone looking to shop at the event can expect to find about 100 local small business, food trucks, live bands, furniture and more.

The entry fee is $5 or $4 with a non-perishable item that will be donated to the local Brown Bag Organization.

More information can be found here or through Shaun Holden at paintedcloversvintagemarket@gmail.com .

