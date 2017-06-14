Annual Safe T City program kicks off for the summer

Starting school is a big milestone in a child's life.

A local program wants to make sure kids learn the ropes to keep them safe as they get ready to enter kindergarten.

Toledo's 40th annual Safe T City program kicked off at the police department's Scott campus on Wednesday.

More than 70 kids are signed up to learn safety procedures for cars, fires, guns and strangers.

"Some important life skills that sometimes we assume kids already know, but they don't know. This also gives them the opportunity to interact with police officers in an non-adversarial way," said Sergeant Greg Mahlman.

Spots are still available throughout the summer if your child is interested in the free program.

Click here for information and registration.

