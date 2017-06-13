Rogers High School basketball star returns home with a gold medal

Tonight will remain warm as temperatures only fall into the mid 60s with mostly clear skies.More >>
Tonight will remain warm as temperatures only fall into the mid 60s with mostly clear skies.More >>
Fellow Republicans are pressing President Donald Trump to come clean about whether he has tapes of private conversations with former FBI Director James Comey and provide them to Congress if he does.More >>
Fellow Republicans are pressing President Donald Trump to come clean about whether he has tapes of private conversations with former FBI Director James Comey and provide them to Congress if he does.More >>
Senate Republicans in Ohio are ready to unveil their version of the state budget as a projected budget gap widens and a June 30 deadline looms.More >>
Senate Republicans in Ohio say they have been able to close a projected $1 billion state budget gap while preserving essential services and pumping more money into fighting the opiate crisis.More >>
A proposed bailout of Ohio's two nuclear power plants appears to be stalled in the state Legislature.More >>
A proposed bailout of Ohio's two nuclear power plants appears to be stalled in the state Legislature.More >>
One man has been killed and two other pedestrians injured after they were struck by a pickup truck at an auto display event in Detroit's Midtown.More >>
One man has been killed and two other pedestrians injured after they were struck by a pickup truck at an auto display event in Detroit's Midtown.More >>
What do you really know about Friday the 13th?More >>
What do you really know about Friday the 13th?More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
The Lucas County Commissioners announced Tuesday they signed an open letter to support the Paris climate agreement.More >>
The Lucas County Commissioners announced Tuesday they signed an open letter to support the Paris climate agreement.More >>
Zia Cooke left the United States as an upcoming junior at Rogers High School and a talented basketball prospect. Tuesday, she returned from Argentina a gold medalist.More >>
Zia Cooke left the United States as an upcoming junior at Rogers High School and a talented basketball prospect. Tuesday, she returned from Argentina a gold medalist.More >>
Police were on the scene of a car that hit a house Tuesday morning.More >>
Police were on the scene of a car that hit a house Tuesday morning.More >>
A girl who admittedly killed her brother with a shotgun when she was just 14 years old will not be tried as an adult.More >>
A girl who admittedly killed her brother with a shotgun when she was just 14 years old will not be tried as an adult.More >>
Tonight will remain warm as temperatures only fall into the mid 60s with mostly clear skies.More >>
Tonight will remain warm as temperatures only fall into the mid 60s with mostly clear skies.More >>