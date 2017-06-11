Summer Heat Continues!

The return of summer heat has arrives and is expected to last the next few days. Monday and Tuesday will likely be the warmest days left this week.
Here is a look at our hour-by-hour forecast for Monday afternoon. The really humid air will start to come back by very late Monday but more likely Tuesday.
Our average high is 80 degrees, we will be well above that for much of this week!
WTOL
(419) 248-1111EEO Report Closed Captioning
WUPW
(419) 248-1111EEO Report Closed Captioning
730 North Summit Street
Toledo, OH 43604
(419) 248-1111
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.