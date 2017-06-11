Summer Heat Continues! - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Summer Heat Continues!

The return of summer heat has arrives and is expected to last the next few days. Monday and Tuesday will likely be the warmest days left this week. 


 

Here is a look at our hour-by-hour forecast for Monday afternoon. The really humid air will start to come back by very late Monday but more likely Tuesday. 

Our average high is 80 degrees, we will be well above that for much of this week! 

