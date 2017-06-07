Flag City Honor Flight gives recognition to war veterans

Dozens of local veterans are flying out of Toledo Express Airport to Washington D.C. to visit memorials dedicated in their honor on Wednesday.

WTOL’s Dan Cummins is also making the Flag City Honor Flight trip with these veterans to be part of this emotional experience.

More than 80 veterans and their chaperones are on the flight.

“I just kind of said, ‘I gotta go and see what’s going on,’” said Wayne Rogers, Flag City Honor Flight attendee. “I’m pretty interested in that.”

Veterans of the Vietnam War said they are ready to visit and talk to their friends who have their names on the memorial walls, who are remembered for paying the ultimate sacrifice.

"I'm just looking forward to everything. I was supposed to go a couple years ago but I had to cancel, so we're going this trip," said Honor Flight attendee Bill Arnold.

Out of all major wars, there are a little more than 23 million veterans alive that served in periods of war and peace, according to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

The Flag City Honor Flight will return to Toledo late Wednesday evening.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.