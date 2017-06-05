Woman charged with conspiracy to commit murder released from jail

A woman charged with conspiracy to commit murder has been released from jail.

Maytee Clark asked Judge Gene Zmuda to give her shock probation, a request that was granted.

This means Clark will be released from jail on community control.

Clark and her husband John were accused of attempting to murder a woman that they believed was involved in the murder of their son.

Judge Zmuda said he felt that Clark had learned her lesson and was a changed person.

Clark has served less than half of her two-year sentence.

Clark told Judge Zmuda that while in prison, she stopped taking all of the medication that she was on and volunteered to help other prisoners learn Spanish.

She also said that through her experiences she realized what she did was wrong, and she should not have tried to take justice into her own hands.

Clark will have to wear an ankle monitor and complete 100 hours of community service.

She will be sent back to prison for the remainder of her prison sentence if she violates the terms of her probation.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.