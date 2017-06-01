Dundee police arrest man for allegedly committing sex act with 14-year-old

The Dundee Police Department arrested a man Tuesday night for allegedly committing sex crimes against a teenager.

According to the village of Dundee, Jason Matthew Rousse, 34, was arrested Tuesday at 7 p.m.

The Monroe County prosecutors office says Rousse allegedly committed a sexual against a 14-year-old victim in his custody in the summer of 2016. The victim is the niece of Rousse's wife.

Rousse is currently housed in the Monroe County Jail. His bond is set at $25,000.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.