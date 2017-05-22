Man arrested for assault against Jewish man

A man will be in court Monday for intimidating and assaulting another man for being Jewish.

Jesse Vardaman approached David Steinke and yelled anti-Semitic slurs at Steinke, saying, "Hitler didn't kill enough of you."

Vardaman went by the Steinke residence the next day to yell more anti-Jewish remarks.

Vardaman also threw a half-full can of pop at Steinke, hitting him in the arm.

Vardaman is being charged with assault and ethnic intimidation.

