There's no getting around roundabouts in northwest Ohio

Just mentioning the word ‘roundabout’ at the dinner table strikes a debate. And those discussions are about to get a little more intense with Toledo Metropolitan Area Council of Governments (TMACOG) planning for more than two dozen more to be built.

Jihad Shaheen manages the Grape Leaf Diner which was right in the middle of the heavily constructed roundabout project on McCord. Although it was an inconvenience at the time, he says it was worth it.

“Now that it’s done, it is pretty nice,” Shaheen said. “Usually there’s a lot of traffic here, and now there’s no trains. People aren’t slowing on the railroad tracks, they’re not waiting for the trains. It’s smooth. I can actually get out onto McCord Road from this side, so it’s a lot easier.”

While there’s a lot of mixed feelings on the need for them, engineers say there are benefits to them. They’re designed to lower speed, eliminate signals, keep traffic moving, and most importantly reduce serious crashes.

“You may still have some of the damage crashes, and those will d rop, but you won’t have as much of the serious injury and the fatalities d rop significantly,” said David Gedeon, Vice President of Transportation at TMACOG.

Still hope to avoid roundabouts altogether on your drive? Check out the full list:

Existing:

King/Nebraska - 2009

Brint/Mitchaw - 2010

SR 18 Bypass/Main St - 2012

Sylvania/Mitchaw - 2013

Brint/King - 2014

Dutch/Waterville-Monclova N - 2014

Dutch/Waterville-Monclova S - 2014

Sylvania-Metamora/Mitchaw - 2014

Jeep Pkwy/Willys (Overland Park) - 2014

Detroit/Berdan - 2014

Finzel/SR64 - 2015

Waterville-Monclova/Stitt - 2015

King/Dorr - 2015

McCord/Hall/Mall - 2015

Cherry/Manhattan - 2015

Dorr/Centennial – 2015

Sylvania/Centennial - 2016

Future:

Berdan/Haverhill - 2017

Phillips/Manhattan - future

Willys/I-75 W - future

Willys/I-75 E - future

Berdan/Jeep Pkwy - 2017

Eber Rd/US 20A - future

TMACOG Proposed Locations:

US20A/SR295

US 20A/Whitehouse-Spencer

Napoleon/Campbell Hill

Angola Rd (near King)

Five Point/Hull Prairie

Roachton/Hull Prairie

Salisbury/Albon

Monclova Rd/Coder Rd

Centennial Rd/Hill Ave

Crissey Rd/Dorr St - North Leg

Crissey Rd/Dorr St - South Leg

Crissey Rd/Angola Rd (eastbound)

Bancroft St/Crissey Rd

Frankfort Rd/Crissey Rd

Nebraska Ave/Centennial

Brint Rd/Centennial Rd

Albon Rd/Garden Rd

Albon Rd/Monclova Rd

Waterville-Monclova Rd/Monclova Rd

North Curtice Rd/Cedar Point Rd

North Curtice Rd/Corduroy Rd

North Curtice Rd/Seaman Rd

Check a map of the locations here.

