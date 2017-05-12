Some Perrysburg diverging diamond work delayed, but traffic changes coming soon

The only diverging diamond intersection in Northwest Ohio is taking shape near Levis Commons and there are new developments on the project that will affect drivers.

This might be the best time for drivers to go on Route 25 at Interstate 475, because traffic is about will be a lot harder to deal with.

Workers have been busy at the interchange, and in the next couple of weeks, traffic will move off of temporary ramps onto I-475, to permanent lanes that were just poured.

Heavy rains last week have caused a two week delay on the next big step in the project, which is moving north and southbound traffic to the southbound lanes, meaning only one lane will be open in each direction. That won't happen now until mid-June.

The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) is still on track to close the ramp from 475 south to 25 at the end of July, for five weeks.

The project, designed to reduce dangerous T-bone crashes and improve the movement of traffic, is still on schedule to be completed in September.

Rebecca Shirling, ODOT Spokesperson said, “We really are trying to minimize the impact to traffic. We know this is a really popular area and we want to keep this open for businesses, people driving around here. But we do have to make some restrictions and some closures in order to get this work done.”

ODOT knows this will be a huge change for drivers to get used to, so they'll hold two information meetings before it's all done. No dates have been picked yet.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.