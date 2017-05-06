Family of five safe after home catches fire

A family of five is safe after their home caught fire in west Toledo early Saturday morning.

Fire crews were called to the home in the 5300 block of Hill Avenue around 2 a.m.

The family, including three kids, all made it out of the home safely.

Investigators say the fire started in the garage and spread to the home. The cause is unknown.

Follow WTOL:

Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.