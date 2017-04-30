Over 1,000 help raise money for Komen at Ladies Night event

It was Ladies Night on Sunday at the Appliance Center in Maumee.

Ladies Night is a benefit for the Susan G. Komen Foundation of Northwest Ohio and its fight against breast cancer.

The main event of the night was a fashion show.

More than one thousand guests were in attendance.

And, they also had a chance to check out seventy vendors and win prizes courtesy of Appliance Center.

It's been such a hit, it may become even bigger.

"It's the third year we've done it. By far the largest this year. Next year we'll do it again twice. With a new store coming on line this summer on Monroe Street we're hoping to have a larger event next year,” said John Oswald from the Appliance Center.

Two of the models on the runway in the fashion show were WTOL's own Viviano Hurtado and Sara Shouhayib.

Ten thousand dollars were raised for Komen at the event.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.