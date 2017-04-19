Police investigating fatal crash on US 24

Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred on US 24 Tuesday night.

A 2008 Cadillac SRX was driving at a high rate of speed going westbound on US 24 near mile marker 53.8 in Lucas County.

The driver went off the left side of the road, overcorrected, then left the road on the right side and went into a ditch.

The vehicle then overturned, ejecting the driver.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver was not wearing a seatbelt.

No one else was in the car at the time of the crash.

The crash is still under investigation, but alcohol is not believed to be a factor.

