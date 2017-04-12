Turnpike to see some major projects this construction season

The Ohio Turnpike’s construction season has officially begun.

Twenty-five percent fewer lane miles are under construction compared to last year, and the $121 million spent on projects throughout northern Ohio will be used to improve the travel experience, safety, and efficiency of transportation on the Turnpike.

“Our emphasis is that we’ll continue to make improvements to ensure reliable travel and the exceptional condition of our road surface and bridges, but we’ll have less congestion in work zones this season, said Ohio Turnpike executive director Randy Cole. “Our customers want fewer orange barrels, so we’re carefully balancing customer preference with the need for capital improvements.”

Cole also reminds drivers to slow down in work zones and drive distraction-free.

Below is a completed list of all major construction projects from west to east and their start dates.

Williams County, Bridge Painting

Joseph-Beaver Road – CR 15 [Milepost (MP) 14.1]

Norfolk Southern Railroad (MP 14.2)

Eastbound and westbound customers traveling in this area will encounter periodic lane closures on the mainline. A minimum of one lane in each direction will be maintained at all times. Local traffic in the area may encounter minor delays due to this work.

Fulton County, Bridge Painting

Rueger-Shetler Rd. – CR 16 (MP 23.9)

Fulton-Williams Rd. – CR 17 (MP 24.4)

Spies-Handy Corners Rd. – TR 22 (MP 27.3)

Ohio Turnpike Ramp – Exit 34 (MP 34.9)

Liberty-Adrian Rd. – CR 8-1 (MP 41.1)

Raker-Barden Rd. – CR 7-2 (MP 41.9)

Eastbound and westbound customers traveling in this area will encounter periodic lane closures on the mainline. A minimum of one lane in each direction will be maintained at all times. Local traffic in the area may encounter minor delays due to this work.

Lucas County, Bridge Painting

Berkey-Southern Rd. – SR 295 (MP 51.4)

Albon Rd.-SR 295 (MP 56.1)

Eastbound and westbound customers traveling in this area will encounter periodic lane closures on the mainline. A minimum of one lane in each direction will be maintained at all times. Local traffic in the area may encounter minor delays due to this work.

Wood County, Ohio Turnpike Mainline Resurfacing

Resurfacing of the Right and Center Lanes between Milepost 69.3 – 74.1

Start Date: July, 2017

July, 2017 Estimated Completion Date: September, 2017

Eastbound and westbound Ohio Turnpike customers traveling in this area will encounter a single lane closure on the mainline for pavement repairs and resurfacing. One lane in each direction will be maintained at all times. Two lanes will be maintained during the day and a single lane in each direction will be maintained at night time.

Sandusky County, Ohio Turnpike Base Pavement Replacement

Base Pavement Replacement of the Right & Center Lanes Eastbound Between Milepost 90.0 – 95.9

Start Date: April 24, 2017

April 24, 2017 Estimated Completion Date: November, 2017

Eastbound and westbound Ohio Turnpike customers traveling in this area will encounter a contraflow traffic pattern and work zone with reduced speed limits while crews remove and replace the original base pavement in the eastbound right and center lanes. Eastbound traffic intending to use Exit 91 (SR 53) must keep to the right at the traffic split and use the right lane only.

Erie County, Ohio Turnpike Base Pavement Replacement

Base Pavement Replacement of the Right and Center Lanes Westbound Between Milepost 107.3 – 112.4

Start Date: May 23, 2017

May 23, 2017 Estimated Completion Date: November, 2017

Eastbound and westbound Ohio Turnpike customers traveling in this area will encounter a contraflow traffic pattern and work zone with reduced speed limits while crews remove and replace the original base pavement in the westbound right and center lanes. Westbound traffic intending to use Exit 110 (SR 4) must keep to the right at the traffic split and use the right lane only.

Erie County, Bridge Deck Replacement

Arlington Rd. – TR 130 (MP 122.3) – Detour will begin the week of April 24.

Joppa Rd. – TR 140 (MP 128.5) – Detour will begin the week of May 8.

Dean Rd. – TR 66 (MP 132.4) – Detour will begin in July.

Eastbound and westbound customers traveling in this area will encounter periodic lane closures on the mainline. A minimum of one lane in each direction will be maintained at all times. There will be a full detour for local traffic on all three bridges deck replacements jobs.

Lorain County, Bridge Deck Replacement

Quarry Rd. (MP 138.0)

Abandoned Conrail R.R. (MP 138.2)

West River Rd. (MP 145.8)

Eastbound and westbound customers traveling in this area will encounter periodic lane closures on the mainline. A minimum of one lane in each direction will be maintained at all times. Local traffic in the area may encounter minor delays due to this work.

Lorain County, Ohio Turnpike Mainline Resurfacing

Resurfacing of the Left, Center and Right Lanes between Milepost 136.1 – 144.1

Start Date: April, 2017

April, 2017 Estimated Completion Date: October, 2017

Eastbound and westbound Ohio Turnpike customers traveling in this area will encounter a single lane closure on the mainline for pavement repairs and resurfacing. Two lanes will be maintained during the day and a single lane in each direction will be maintained at night time.

Cuyahoga County, Ohio Turnpike Mainline Resurfacing

Resurfacing of the left Lane between Milepost 160.1 – 169.1

Start Date: TBD

TBD Estimated Completion Date: TBD

Eastbound and westbound Ohio Turnpike customers traveling in this area will encounter a single lane closure on the mainline for pavement repairs and resurfacing. Two lanes will be maintained during the day and a single lane in each direction will be maintained at night time.

Cuyahoga County, Bridge Deck Replacement

Columbia Rd. – SR 252 (MP 156.9) – Detour to begin tentatively on May 30.

Eastbound and westbound customers traveling in this area will encounter periodic lane closures on the mainline. A minimum of one lane in each direction will be maintained at all times. There will be a full detour for local traffic on this bridge deck replacement job.

Summit County, Bridge Deck Replacement

Boston Mills Rd. – CR 32 (MP 178.0) – Detour begins the week of July 14.

Old Eight Rd. (MP 179.5) - Detour will begin the week of April 10.

Eastbound and westbound customers traveling in this area will encounter periodic lane closures on the mainline. A minimum of one lane in each direction will be maintained at all times. There will be a full detour for local traffic on these bridge deck replacement jobs.

Portage County, Ohio Turnpike Base Pavement Replacement

Base Pavement Replacement of the right and center lanes westbound Between Milepost 186.3 – 191.3

Start Date: May 17, 2017

May 17, 2017 Estimated Completion Date: November, 2017

Eastbound and westbound Ohio Turnpike customers traveling in this area will encounter a contraflow traffic pattern and work zone with reduced speed limits while crews remove and replace the original base pavement in the westbound right and center lanes. Westbound traffic intending to use Exit 187 (I-480/SR 14) must keep to the right at the traffic split and use the right lane only.

Portage County, Bridge Deck Replacement

Nichols Rd. – CR 225 (MP 199.2) – Detour to begin the week of April 10. (available upon request)

Eastbound and westbound customers traveling in this area will encounter periodic lane closures on the mainline. A minimum of one lane in each direction will be maintained at all times. There will be a full detour for local traffic on this bridge deck replacement job.

Portage County, Fuel System Upgrades at Portage & Brady’s Leap Service Plazas

Fuel system upgrades at Portage & Brady’s Leap Service Plazas. (MP 197.0)

Start Date: April 2

April 2 Estimated Completion Date: June 30, 2017

The Sunoco fueling stations located at Brady's Leap and Portage Service Plazas (MP 197.0) are closed for fuel system upgrades. There will be no gasoline or diesel service at either plaza during this renovation. Brady's Leap and Portage Service Plazas will remain open for food, restrooms and other amenities during this construction.

Mahoning County, Bridge Rehabilitation

Kirk Rd. (MP 222.8)

Ohio Turnpike Ramp Over SR 7 (MP 232.6)

Ohio Turnpike Ramp (MP 232.9)

Eastbound and westbound customers traveling in this area will encounter periodic lane closures on the mainline. A minimum of one lane in each direction will be maintained at all times. Local traffic in the area may encounter minor delays due to this work.

Mahoning County, Bridge Deck Replacement

Garfield Rd. (MP 240.8)

Eastbound and westbound customers traveling in this area will encounter a bi-directional traffic pattern and reduced speed limits while crews remove and replace the bridge deck over Garfield Rd. A minimum of one lane in each direction will be maintained at all times. Local traffic in the area may encounter minor delays due to this work.

