Two dead in Lenawee County motorcycle accident

Two teens were killed in a motorcycle accident near Morenci Friday evening.

Cole McCaskey, 17, of Morenci and Andrew Lichtenwald, 18, of Fayette were riding motorcycles that collided with each other.

According to the Lenawee County Sheriff’s Department, the two were riding bikes on private property on West Ridgeville Road when one tried to turn back and the other crashed into the first bike.

Both teens suffered critical internal injuries.

McCaskey was taken to Bixby Hospital in Adrian where he died around 11:30 Friday evening.

Lichtenwald was pronounced dead at the scene.

Neither were wearing a helmet.

Michigan law requires motorcycle rides ages 17 and 18 to have property owner permission to ride without a helmet.

