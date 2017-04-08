UT law students hold 5K to benefit Family House - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

UT law students hold 5K to benefit Family House

By Kelsey Cogan, Reporter
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

About 70 people participated Saturday morning for a 5K run and walk put on by Students at the University of Toledo Law School and Dave’s Running.

All the money raised from the race goes directly to The Family House in Toledo, which is the second largest homeless shelter in Ohio.

The Family House allows families to stay together when going through difficult situations.

“We need our young people to be invested in missions. We need our young people to be involved in what’s going on in our community. They’re our future leaders, our future philanthropists," said Renee Palacios, Executive Director for Family House. "So it’s very important that our universities, our colleges, our different groups in the community get involved in mission work.”

If you're interested in learning more about The Family House you can visit their website.

