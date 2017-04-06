Findlay's Dorney Plaza renovations approved - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

By Jonathan Monk, Reporter
Big improvements are coming to the civic center in downtown Findlay.

Dorney Plaza connects the county courthouse with the city of Findlay administration building. It will soon get a $500,000 dollar overhaul thanks to the city, county and a community foundation.

The plaza has not seen any major improvements since it was built 30 years ago.

The Findlay City Council approved to spend $250,000 and contribute city workers for demolition. The county will pay $75,000.

Along with beautifying and updating the existing plaza, it will also be extended to connect the city's south parking lot for easier access to the main entrance.

"So what we will be doing with this project is opening it up, creating a better pathway, creating something that is a little more welcoming," said Mayor Lydia Mihalik.

The Findlay-Hancock County Community Foundation has promised $200,000 towards the project if it is completed by October 1st.

The foundation began 25 years ago with a large contribution from Dale Dorney.

"We wanted to make sure there was a space that was appropriate in terms of honoring his legacy and the wonderful things that he did for Hancock County. So we're very excited to be a part of the project," said Kathy Kreuchauf, president of the Findlay-Hancock County Community Foundation.

The project is currently out to bid, and construction could begin later this month.

