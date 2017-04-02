Findlay woman found dead in Lima, OH alley on Friday

Police in Lima have identified a body found on Friday afternoon as a 23-year-old Findlay woman.

According to a Facebook post on Saturday, the body of Shae Dickerson was found in an alley off of Franklin St.

Police say the cause of death is under investigation but the body was most likely left in the alley after Dickerson was already deceased.

An autopsy was to be performed this weekend.

If you have any information you are asked to call the Lima Police Department at 419-227-4444.

