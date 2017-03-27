TPD officers to start carrying improved body cameras

The Toledo Police Department already has 55 body cameras for its officers in the field, but a new and improved body camera will soon be available for officers.

Once the cameras are available, all 300 TPD officers will be equipped with the new technology.

The cameras are more user friendly and have more capabilities.

TPD says the cameras will help ensure safety for the community.

“It’s just another tool that we can use to show the community that we’re being transparent and that we’re not trying to hide things," said Toledo Police Chief George Kral. "It’s always helpful there’s another set of eyes there.”

The cost is approximately $700 to $800 for each camera..

There is no exact date yet on when the officers will get the new cameras.

