Archbold looking to capture state title

The Archbold Boys Basketball team is hard at work getting ready for their state semifinal game Friday in Columbus.

It’s the program’s first trip to the state Final Four since 2006.

And while it’s familiar territory for head coach Doug Krauss, it’s a completely new environment for his players, but one they both hope will bring home the program’s first-ever state title.

“We just tell them to go down there and enjoy the surroundings, take it all in because this doesn’t happen every day. And they’ve earned this opportunity to go down there,” Krauss said. “When we do get down there, we’ll take in a couple games before we play, but when we take the floor, we want to look around and see 'Wow I used to sit up there, and now I’m down here.' So that’s what we’re kind of looking at.”

“I think a major thing is to not be satisfied with just getting here, we don’t want to just say, ‘Oh we made it to state and that’s good.’ We want to why not try and win it? Why not win that next game?” said junior Eli Miller.

“I’m just looking forward to the experience down there. It’s going to be so much fun. I haven’t been down to state basketball yet so I’m just looking forward to that whole thing,” said senior Toby Walker.

Archbold will be taking on the 10th-ranked team in the state, a very tall Roger Bacon program – making the key for the Blue Streaks really attacking the boards, playing sound defense and hitting their shots from the perimeter on the offensive end.

That games tips off at 2 p.m. Friday and we’ll have a full recap following the game.

