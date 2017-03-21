Outdoor emergency sirens to sound Wednesday morning

Warmer weather means spring has sprung. But on the other end of the spectrum, the warmer temperatures mean chances for severe weather.

Officials across the state are encouraging residents to refresh their severe weather plan in case of a possible emergency.

Wednesday morning all across the state, outdoor warning sirens will go off as part of Ohio's Severe Weather Awareness Week.

At 9:50 a.m., a statewide tornado drill will have school children practicing their emergency plan.

Also during this awareness week, the Ohio Committee for Severe Weather Awareness want to remind everyone to DUCK during a tornado.

That's go down to the lowest level, get under something, cover your head and keep in shelter until the storm has passed.

"It's a time for you to get ready, talk to your family members, people in your business, school children so that everyone knows [what] they are to do when, in fact, we would have a tornado warning," said Lucas County EMA Director Patricia Moomey.

Folks should also remind themselves on tornado and flood advisories.

A tornado watch means conditions for a tornado are favorable, while a warning means a tornado has been detected by radar or sighted by a trained spotter.

And though it's not too common in northwest Ohio, folks should know the differences with all the various flood advisories.

"We have had it in the past so people need to be aware. Especially driving through areas that have water standing in them," said Moomey.

Follow this link for more information on severe weather awareness from the Lucas County EMA.

