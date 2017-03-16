Athlete of the Week: Bre Hampton Bey

Not many high school basketball players can say they have competed in a state Final Four game. However Bre Hampton Bey is now appearing in her third Final Four.

Bey, a senior at Notre Dame Academy, carried the Eagles to victory in the state regionals last Friday.

“Just want to make sure it's a fun experience, playing on the big stage in front of a lot of people,” Bey said. “Work to make the audience get into the game…play hard.”

She averaged 14 points this year.

Bey made her first two appearances on the big stage as a Roger Ram her freshman and sophomore year. Last season, she made the tough decision to transfer to Notre Dame and was forced to sit out for part of it.

“Her mental approach is so much better than year ago,” Galloway said. “She knows how to lead, not just vocally but by example.”

Bey was named first team all-state.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.