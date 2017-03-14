Infant in Amber Alert safe; Mother killed, father charged with murder

An infant is safe, a mother dead and a father in custody after a statewide Amber Alert was issued out of Fulton County, Ohio Tuesday morning.

Around 7:30 a.m., an Amber Alert was issued for 10-month-old Winston Ramey. Police say he was taken by his father, James Ramey, who was considered armed and dangerous at the time.

Before taking the baby, police say Ramey shot the child's mother, 23-year-old Amanda 'Mandi' Mangas, inside her father's home on VanBuren and Fernwood in Delta.

When sheriff's deputies arrived shortly after 5 a.m., they found Mangas inside the home with a gunshot wound to her chest. A sergeant at the scene said her first and last words were, "Where's Winston?" which led law enforcement to believe the baby was no longer in the house.

Mangas was treated on scene and rushed to UTMC where she was pronounced dead.

Authorities were also able to piece together that Mangas' stepmother, Debra Mangas, who lived in the home was missing. Delta police believe she was taken against her will.

Ramey was arrested around 10 a.m. in Fulton County, Indiana - about 150 miles away from the crime scene in Delta. They credit the Amber Alert for helping catch Ramey.

"There were several calls that came in [from] people who had contact with Mr. Ramey, so we were able to track him," said Delta Police Chief Nathan Hartsock. "With the size of the community, we did have multiple officers, here my department, working. But if it wasn't for assisting agencies, this would have been much slower process."

Police say cell phone pings, as well as tips from people who had contact with Ramey, were a major factor in locating the vehicle, which police say he took from a friend. Officers were able to conduct a traffic stop and arrest Ramey without incident. Both the baby and stepmother were unharmed.

Ramey was booked in the Fulton County Jail in Indiana, according to Sheriff Chris Sailors. Sailors said an FBI agent is interviewing Ramey because he fled across state lines.

Police believe may have been heading to Illinois, where his mother lives.

A extradition hearing has not been set for Ramey, though he could agree to voluntarily go back to Fulton County, OH to face the charges against him.

Through tears, Mandi's father Mike Mangas said he's proud that her last thoughts and worries were with her son. Through the shock and grief of his daughter's death, Mike is relieved that his wife and grandson were found unharmed.

In August of 2016, Ramey was charged with aggravated menacing. According to court documents, Mangas believed he was going to cause physical harm to her. The document goes on to say Ramey had a knife in his hand and said he was going to kill Mangas in her sleep if she left him.

Mangas filed a personal protective order against Ramey, but according to Fulton County Common Pleas, he violated that on Feb. 16. A complaint made to the court says Ramey contacted Mangas through social media.

Because of the protection order, which included both Mangas and their son Winston, police say Mangas would have had full custody.

Throughout the day, investigators with the Bureau of Criminal Investigation continued to gather evidence in front of a scrapyard two miles from the Delta home where the Amber Alert originated.

Police found a vehicle they believe Ramey took from his roommate. The truck broke down just outside of Delta and police say it may the vehicle Ramey was driving as he was on the way to the house.

Ramey has already been charged with aggravated murder, but police say additional charges will be brought.

Wednesday morning, Ramey waived his extradition hearing and a judge signed off. He was transported to Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio where he will await his arraignment.

To help support the Mangas family during this hard time, a community group is planning a fundraising dinner Friday evening.

It’s a St. Patrick’s Day Jiggs Dinner at the Delta American Legion Hall at 5939 State Route 109. Dinner will be served at 6 p.m.

Dinner / raffle tickets equal a donation of $20. All proceeds will be given to the family to help with funeral expenses.

Organizers are also putting together gift baskets for the family.

If you wish to donate please email Kelly Haupricht at khauprich@gmail.com

