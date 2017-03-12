Pedestrian struck twice and killed while crossing Airport Hwy.

A pedestrian was killed crossing the street in Holland on Sunday evening.

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers say 49-year-old Thaddeus Wegrzynowski, of Whitehouse, was crossing Airport Highway near Holloway Road when he was hit by a car and killed.

A short time later, another driver hit Wegrzynowski again. The woman stayed at the scene and was uninjured.

Troopers say the driver of the first car left the scene and went to a parking lot. There were three occupants inside the vehicle who were all uninjured. According to the news release, the driver of that car is under investigation.

Troopers say both drivers were traveling westbound on Airport Highway and had a green light when they struck Wegrzynowski, who was walking north in the crosswalk on the east side of the intersection.

No charges have been filed at this time.

Correction: A previous version of this story said the driver of the first car left the car and fled on foot.

