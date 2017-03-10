St. Jude breaks ground for Dream Home Giveaway

Dirt has officially been turned for the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway to help St. Jude do what it does best - help others.

The Dream Home winner will be announced on Aug. 10. Only 7,000 tickets will go on sale, selling for $100 apiece, starting on May 18.

The home is located on Goldenrod Lane in Perrysburg, and Slaske Building Company is sponsoring the construction. Watch the construction live here.

Money raised from the giveaway will go towards St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.

The hospital is leading the way in cancer treatment and other life-threatening diseases. The money ensures families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food, because St. Jude believes all families should work about is helping their child live.

Since opening in 1962, St. Jude has increased the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20 percent to more than 80 percent today.

