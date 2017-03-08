Great Chili Cook-Off to raise money for Mobile Meals

It could be the hottest, or spiciest, event in town.

Mobile Meals of Toledo is sponsoring the 25th Annual Great Chili Cook-Off on Saturday, March 25.

More than 25 teams will compete in various categories to showcase their best chili recipe.

Media will compete from noon to 3 p.m, while restaurant, amateur and corporate teams will also compete from noon to 3 p.m. with chili sampling until 4 p.m.

Attendees will choose People’s Choice winners by voting with dollars.

Media awards will be announced around 3 p.m., and all other awards around 3:30 p.m.

Activities throughout the day include a DJ, children’s activities and concessions, including Coke products, Miller beer products, hot dogs and Toft’s Ice Cream.

The Great Chili Cook-Off will take place at the Stranahan Great Hall at 4645 Heatherdowns Blvd.

Admission is free for everyone, but be sure to bring cash to vote for your favorite chili. All the money raised will go towards Mobile Meals of Toledo.

For more information on Mobile Meals and its mission, you can head to their website.

