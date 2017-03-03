Wood County firefighter accused of sexual activity with minors

A Wood County firefighter has been indicted on multiple counts of sexual misconduct and kidnapping related to his job duties at the Troy Township Fire Department.

Jay Caldwell, 24, was arrested on Wednesday and booked into the Wood County Justice Center.

According to the Wood County Prosecuting Attorney Paul Dobson, an investigation found that Mr. Caldwell allegedly requested or engaged in sexual activity with minors with whom he had contact through his job.

Dobson says there are four people included in the indictment.

Dobson says it's important that they vigorously prosecute allegations like these to maintain the honor of other firefighters.

"We wanna make sure that anybody whose abusing that, that trust, we're weeding out for the benefit of the balance - all of the rest of them who are working so hard for us," said Dobson.

Caldwell was a firefighter and paramedic for Troy Township for five years and also worked with the Toledo Fire Department and Mid-County EMS District.

Caldwell was charged with multiple counts of Gross Sexual Imposition, Importuning, Illegal Use of Minor in Nudity-Oriented Material or Performance, Kidnapping with a Sexual Motivation, Rape and one count of Complicity to Commit Rape and one count of Sexual Battery and Tampering with Evidence.

If convicted, Dobson says Calwell could serve a life sentence because of the age of the alleged victims and type of offenses.

Caldwell is expected to see a judge next week for a bond hearing, and potentially an arraignment.

