Wood County firefighter accused of sexual activity with minors - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Wood County firefighter accused of sexual activity with minors

WOOD COUNTY, OH (WTOL) -

A Wood County firefighter has been indicted on multiple counts of sexual misconduct and kidnapping related to his job duties at the Troy Township Fire Department.

Jay Caldwell, 24, was arrested on Wednesday and booked into the Wood County Justice Center.

According to the Wood County Prosecuting Attorney Paul Dobson, an investigation found that Mr. Caldwell allegedly requested or engaged in sexual activity with minors with whom he had contact through his job.

Dobson says there are four people included in the indictment.

Dobson says it's important that they vigorously prosecute allegations like these to maintain the honor of other firefighters.

"We wanna make sure that anybody whose abusing that, that trust, we're weeding out for the benefit of the balance - all of the rest of them who are working so hard for us," said Dobson. 

Caldwell was a firefighter and paramedic for Troy Township for five years and also worked with the Toledo Fire Department and Mid-County EMS District.

Caldwell was charged with multiple counts of Gross Sexual Imposition, Importuning, Illegal Use of Minor in Nudity-Oriented Material or Performance, Kidnapping with a Sexual Motivation, Rape and one count of Complicity to Commit Rape and one count of Sexual Battery and Tampering with Evidence.

If convicted, Dobson says Calwell could serve a life sentence because of the age of the alleged victims and type of offenses.

Caldwell is expected to see a judge next week for a bond hearing, and potentially an arraignment. 

  • Lake Erie impaired, but for how long?

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 4:31 PM EDT2018-03-28 20:31:36 GMT
    Last week the Ohio EPA officially declared its waters of western Lake Erie impaired.  But what thresholds were met to make this classification? And how can the waters get declassified with a clean bill of health? The process will use satellites to track any harmful algae blooms between July and October. If one-third or more of western Lake Erie of Ohio's waters are covered by a bloom more than a quarter of this time, that year will be flagged.  "If that season was fl...

  • Patrick Hickey appears in court Wednesday for hearing

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 4:17 PM EDT2018-03-28 20:17:25 GMT
    Hickey is charged with three counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct.

  • Lawmakers discuss marijuana legalization on federal level

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 3:36 PM EDT2018-03-28 19:36:36 GMT
    While medical marijuana is now legal in Ohio, "Jill" is calling on lawmakers to make it accessible to everyone. She believes it could be a solution to the thousands of opioid-related deaths we're seeing every year.

