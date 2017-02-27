One arrested, several charged with underage consumption after party in Williams Co.

One was person was arrested and several others charged after a party in Williams County.

The Williams County Sheriff’s Office said they received a report around 1 a.m. Sunday of a party happening at 11566 CR-15 in Montpelier that involved underage drinking.

Officers said they processed around 25 people for consuming alcohol underage, several of which tested positive and will be receiving charges in the mail.

The host of the party, Mason Gauden, 19, was arrested and taken to the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio. He was charged with furnishing, drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.

