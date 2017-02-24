Utility poles knocked down at Lucas/Fulton County line

A small but powerful storm cell knocked down four utility poles on the Lucas/Fulton County line on Friday afternoon.

Traffic on Sylvania Ave. near Fulton-Lucas Rd. had to be stopped as First Energy crews work to clean up the mess.

According to First Energy, between 20 and 100 customers are without power in the area and power is expected to be restored by 7:30 p.m.

