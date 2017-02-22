Sen. Rob Portman holds roundtable on heroin epidemic in Fremont

Senator Rob Portman hosted a roundtable discussion Wednesday on the heroin epidemic in Ohio.

Fremont's mayor joined the discussion with addiction service providers and recovering addicts.

Senator Portman says he is pushing for more funding for recovery centers.

"We need it desperately. We have a crisis," Sen. Portman said. "It is at epidemic level. Heroin, prescription drugs, and now synthetic heroins including fentanyl."

Sen. Portman also met with recovering addicting in Holland when visited the Racing for Recovery Center.

