NASA officials travel to Bedford for students' product

NASA officials traveled to Bedford to pick up flight hardware made by students.

These Bedford High School students spent the last few months preparing equipment to make up a storage locker.

Students got the chance to sign the locker that will be launched to the International Space Station.

The students were proud of their work and know it will also help them in the future.

"It kind of makes them feel very important. NASA's a really big deal and again you can put it on a resume,” said Sean Herroon, Bedford High School senior. “I'm planning on going into the machine field so that helps so much."

The locker will be put into storage until needed. Then it will be sent to the International Space Station.

