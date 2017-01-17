Rep. Marcy Kaptur to attend Trump's inauguration

Despite a growing list of a Congressional democrats choosing not to attend the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump on Friday, Jan. 20, Rep. Marcy Kaptur (D-OH) announced she will attend the ceremony.

Several democrats, led by Rep. John Lewis (D-GA), have announced they would not attend Trump's inauguration citing his policies.

Kaptur is not on that list. In fact, she's not only attending the ceremony, but her office is also offering refreshments for Ohioans traveling to Washington D.C. for the event.

"As a sworn Member of the 115th Congress, I will not leave empty my official seat which belongs to the people of Ohio's 9th District," Rep. Kaptur said in a statement. "I will attend to witness America's centuries old tradition of the peaceful transition of power‎ and to fully represent our district's interests during the 115th Congress. "

Rep. Kaptur said while she will attend the inauguration, she also supports Rep. Lewis.

In the statement, she announced she will also attend the tribute march in Selma, Alabama to commemorate "Bloody Sunday."

“May God bless and bind together the people of our nation, erasing hate," Kaptur said. "And may God enlighten all those elected officials who serve or nation and shower strength on John Lewis for his deeply courageous life in the noble struggle for justice for all.”

Rep. Marcia Fudge of Cleveland tweeted she would be among the Congressional democrats boycotting Friday's inauguration.

No U.S. Senator has boycotted the Inauguration, including U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown who is attending on Friday, according to his press office.

