Port Clinton New Year's Eve Walleye Drop celebrates 20th anniversary

Something fishy is happening New Year’s Eve in Port Clinton. Wylie the Walleye is about to resurface for the 20th year.

There‘s no other way to reel in 2017 than with the walleye d rop.

The 600 pound fiberglass fish will take his annual plunge from a crane at the stroke of midnight followed by spectacular fireworks.

Five to ten thousand people are expected.

“We are a small fishing community. Walleye Capital of the World. It just makes sense to celebrate the winter season, kick off the ice fishing season with the walleye d rop” according to Lauren Schubach of the Wylie Walleye Foundation.

Restaurants and bars as well as hotels are packed during what’s normally a dead time of the year in this bustling summertime tourist area. McCarthy’s Irish Pub loves the extra business.

“It definitely brings in new faces. People who have heard about the walleye d rop through friends and want to come check it out” said manager Paul Markus.

There are lots of kids activities too including games, entertainment, animals from the African Wildlife Safari and a 6 p.m. minnow d rop.

You can also purchase walleye sandwiches, popcorn and wine.

Something else big is happening Saturday night: the Ohio State/Clemson football game.

Big screen TVs will be set up at the Knights of Columbus Hall so fans can catch the game then watch Wylie d rop at midnight.

