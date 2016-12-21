Sunday Night Weather Hangout

Sunday Evenings at 8pm Meteorologist Ryan Wichman hosts his 'Sunday Night Weather Hangouts'.
It's your chance to get a behind the scenes forecast, ask questions and geek out about all things weather.
You can ask question during a LIVE broadcast on his facebook page: http://bit.ly/1NE62Mn
