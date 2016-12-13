No. 25 Virginia Tech women roll past Bowling Green 98-51

Samantha Hill pumped in five 3-pointers and scored a career-high 21 points to help undefeated No. 25 Virginia Tech to a 98-51 win over Bowling Green on Sunday.

Chanette Hicks added 17 points for Virginia Tech, Magarity Regan had 13 with 12 rebounds, Sidney Cook had 12 points and 13 rebounds, and Kendyl Brooks had 11 points. The Hokies shot 54 percent from the field, including 13 of 26 from long range, to cement their first 10-0 start since the 2005-06 season.

Carly Santoro led Bowling Green (4-6) with nine points and seven rebounds.

The Falcons took a 12-5 lead after the opening tipoff, getting a layup and 3-pointer from Sydney Lambert, and led 20-18 at the end of the first quarter.

Virginia Tech took control with a 29-7 second quarter and led by double figures the rest of the way.

