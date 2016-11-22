What to expect from diverging diamond interchange coming to Perrysburg

Drivers are starting to figure out that the way they drive is going to change next year.

WTOL showed you how a diverging diamond is working in Columbus, and now it’s something local drivers will have to get used to.

Although Perrysburg's diverging diamond won't take shape until next year, crews have been working on the new ramps at Ohio 25 (Dixie Highway) and I-475, which will be the location of the new traffic shape.

The diverging diamond on I-270 and Roberts Road in Columbus was built in 2013. It eliminates hard left turns and improves traffic flow by sending drivers to the other side of the road.

Work on the ramps in Perrysburg will continue, weather permitting, but by spring, major construction will begin.

There will be lane restrictions on Ohio 25 and ramp closures that could make it difficult for drivers in 2017.

But ODOT won't close all of the ramps at the same time.

The diverging diamond will make traffic flow better and stop dangerous traffic backups onto I-475.

ODOT says there is so much commercial growth and new subdivisions that something had to be done.

Perrysburg drivers say they've heard about the DDI but they're not sure yet what to think.

“It sounds interesting, but I also worry about people who might not understand it, you know. Because a lot of times they've talked recently about people going on the wrong side of traffic. So I worry a little bit," Amanda Miller said. "But if anything will speed up the traffic and make it safe for us to get around, I'm all for it.”

ODOT agrees there will be a learning curve for the diverging diamond. A spokesperson says it could take three times driving through it for a driver to get the hang of things.

Perrysburg Police say they've been attending meetings with ODOT every other week on the diverging diamond, and they'll watch for any problems that come up when it opens to drivers next fall.

