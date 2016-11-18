Bowling Green residents march for peace after contentious election

Not in our Town March for Peace (Source: WTOL)

There was a 'march for peace' Friday afternoon in Bowling Green.

Representatives from BGSU and the city, joined together in order to promote positivity in the community.

The 'Not In Our Town' peace march began in downtown Bowling Green and wrapped up at the oval in front of the student union.

People from all different backgrounds joined together to promote inclusion in the community and to eliminate hate.

Peace signs and smiles were everywhere as folks joining together, walks for a safer community.

The march wrapped up a week long initiative for the school.

Students could take a pledge all week to promote acceptance across the campus.

One international student said, he has experienced some hate on campus recently because of where he is from and this compelled him to join the march.

Everyone there agreed, the march came at the right time.

"For all students regardless of their age, religion, gender, sexuality, everything...and I think in the results of the election, you know, hate crimes have gone up. and I feel as though every student should feel safe going to school and I think this peace march has just been an amazing opportunity for us to show what we believe in," said BGSU student, Aurelian Greeno.

The students WTOL spoke to say, they think the campus and the community is a very loving and accepting place.

And, they hope, this march sets the tone for everyone going into the holidays.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.









