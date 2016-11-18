Construction materials donated to build homes for developmentally disabled

It’s being called the intersection of faith and human services. Sunshine Communities and the Little Flower Catholic Church have formed a partnership to help folks with developmental disabilities.

Construction continues on two new homes across the street from the church’s campus. Each home will house eight individuals.

Sunshine bought the land from Little Flower for $50,000.

The parish has always welcomed the disabled into its spiritual community. Now it will have them as neighbors.

“We’re very blessed that we have a long history of providing inclusion for all people including those with physical disabilities, and we’re so excited to bring new neighbors into the neighborhood” said Rev. David Nuss of Little Flower.

The project is truly a labor of love for businesses in the Toledo area.

On Friday, Allied Building Products donated a boom truck lifting donated shingles into place from Owens Corning.

All toll, 20 percent of materials—including doors, windows, stone, and appliances—have been given free of charge.

“I think with Sunshine Communities, they have a lot of giving people working with this type of establishment. I would say in this type of environment there, I’ve seen plenty,” according to Glenn Banas of Miler Diversified Construction.

Sunshine Communities already has 15 homes throughout Lucas and Fulton counties where 100 folks enjoy living in small-scale home settings.

The two new homes will be numbers 16 and 17. They should be completed late next year.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.