29th Annual Parade attracts thousands to downtown Toledo

The 29th Annual Blade Holiday Parade took place in Downtown Toledo on Saturday morning.

More than 80 participating organizations took part and there were an estimated 20,000 spectators.

The parade extended its route this year through the Warehouse District. It began at the corner of North Summit and Jefferson Street, then weaved its way around and finished at Monroe Street.

With the new route, came the idea of a new pit stop called Kris Kringle Village at Hensville Park, which sits at the corner of Monroe and St. Clair Street. There, attendees enjoyed live music, hot chocolate and coffee and plenty of activities for the children.

The live music was provided by this year’s parade Grand Marshal, Calysta Bevier, an Otsego High School student who performed on America’s Got Talent and is a cancer survivor.

Children also got to see the man with all the holiday cheer at Imagination Station.

For those who couldn’t make the parade, a taped-delay broadcast will be shown on Buckeye Broadband Channel 69 at noon on Nov. 24 and 25.

