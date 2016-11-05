Art Corner Toledo reveals artwork, humanizes prison life

Art Corner Toledo unveiled a collaborative art project painted by both community artists and incarcerated individuals at Toledo Correctional Institution.

The 6-foot by 14-foot painting, titled Passage of Hope, began over a year ago and was revealed to public at the Government Center Thursday.

The art work displays “physical and psychological barriers created by incarceration, and the possibility for life and beauty to thrive in unexpected place,” according to the press release.

Developed by community art coordinator Emily Numbers, the project was designed to humanize the prison population and create discussion about imprisonment.

