Trump, Clinton comic book hits stores

Come to a comic book store like J.C.’s Comics N’ More, and you’ll find comic books featuring super heroes and super villains. But two political adversaries are going after each other too.

It’s in a comic book called "Trump Versus Clinton: Uncivil War."

Some of the plot lines may look familiar to comic book fans.

For "The Silver Surfer," Donald is Thor and Hillary is the Silver Surfer.

Who is going to win the battle between Dr. Doom-Donald or The Red Skull-Hillary?

One page shows Donald as the Incredible Hulk and Hillary as the Wolverine. Down in the corner is Bernie Sanders as Wendigo.

The book is intended to be a funny reflection of the race and how much the two candidates hate each other.

"You look at some of the images they have portrayed in there, and they're going at it again, just like two villains fighting it out for world domination," said Jim Collins of J.C.'s Comics N' More.

Minnesota Democratic Senator Al Franken knows a thing or two about political satire.

Before entering politics, he’s best remembered for the classic comedy bits he wrote and performed on Saturday Night Live. Sen. Franken says Trump is great material.

“I think there’s humor in every election, but Trump in a certain way is a bigger than life character and there’s a lot to make fun of,” Sen. Franken said.

But Sen. Franken is dead serious about the Presidential election. He’s appearing across Northwest Ohio reminding folks how important it is to get out and vote.

“My first race in 2008 I won by 312 votes out of 2.9 million. So I’m kind of a poster boy for close elections,” said Sen. Franken.

In the book, there’s a drawing of Ms. Clinton as Alice in Wonderland and Mr. Trump as the Mad Hatter.

Sen. Franken says he’s voting for Alice.

