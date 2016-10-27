Second suspect arrested in Monroe County apartment robbery

A second suspect has been arrested in connection with an armed robbery that happened on Wednesday morning in Frenchtown Township.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, on Friday afternoon, detectives served a search warrant at the Landings at Cedar Creek Apartment complex where they arrested the suspect.

Evidence was recovered linking the suspect to the crime.

The robbery happened at about 2:15 a.m. on Wednesday at the Parkwest Apartment complex.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, a 25-year old Frenchtown man was robbed by two men armed with guns.

The suspects approached the victim with the guns, demanding his wallet and the backpack he was wearing. The victim complied, and the suspects fled on foot toward Cedar Creek Apartments.

One of the suspects fired a round from one of the guns while they ran away. The victim was not injured.

During the investigation, deputies recovered the property stolen from the victim.

After conducting several interviews, detectives and deputies developed a suspect and obtained a search warrant for the suspect's home. Evidence recovered at the home linked the suspect to the crime, and he was arrested later in the evening.

The sheriff's office has not released the identity of either suspect, pending a formal arraignment.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Monroe County Sheriff's Office at 734-240-7530.

