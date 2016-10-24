Lucas County levies, how much will they cost you?

On Election Day, every resident of Lucas County will see six levies on the ballot. Do you know how much they'll cost you?

How much you'll pay for each levy depends on the value of your home. To give you a rough idea of the cost, WTOL 11 compared levies based off homes worth $100,000. Click here to figure out the cost for your own property.

The Imagination Station, 911, and TARTA are asking you to renew their levies, so you would pay the same amount you've paid before.

The Toledo Zoo is asking for less money than before.

Lucas County Children Services and the Toledo Lucas County Library are asking for more money, but the Library's increase would not go into effect until 2018.

When you add up the increases, and factor in the Zoo's nearly $3 decrease, the owner of a $100,000 home would pay about $11 more next year, and about $39 more in 2018.

Here's the breakdown based on a home worth $100,000:

$14 (Children Services) - $3 (Toledo Zoo) = $11 (2017)

$14 (Children Services) + $28 (Library) - $3 (Toledo Zoo) = $39 (2018)

The cost of all these levies added up, factoring in the renewals, the decrease and the increases, the total per year based on a $100,000 home is

about $267.

Library: $115.50

Zoo: $22.97

911: $21.11

Imagination Station: $5.13

Children Services: $56.22

TARTA: $45.71

That does not include Toledo's three-quarter percent temporary tax. The city is asking for the same amount of money as before. That levy is based off income, not property value, like the other levies.

For the median income of about $35,000, that translates to about $263 a year.

