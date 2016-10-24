Donald Trump Jr. visit to Hancock County turns into impromptu rally

Monday morning, Hancock County saw an overflow crowd shut down Crawford Street in downtown Findlay to hear from Donald Trump Jr. two weeks before the election.

Inside the Hancock County Trump headquarters, far more people than safety standards allow packed in.

So what was slated as a simple meet and greet with volunteers turned into an impromptu rally on the street.

The crowd was filled with enthusiastic Trump supporters.

"I have very strong feelings about the corruption in Washington D.C.,” said lifelong republican David Miles.

From the back of his pickup truck acting as a stage, County Commissioner Phillip Reigle introduced the son of the Republican Presidential candidate saying all county republicans should be behind Trump.

"Hancock County is clearly a conservative county and a place that we expect Mr. Trump to do well. And it's good to come here and rally the troops,” Reigle said.

Trump Jr. spoke on the needs to retain gun rights for personal protection, the importance of registering and voting early, and his father's plan to implement term limits for the Senate and Congress.

"You know, the next generation is going to be a disaster because we're leaving them with debt they can't possibly get out from under,” Trump Jr. said. “And there's no sign of stopping that because the politicians have never run businesses, they've never done anything, they're playing with other peoples’ money.”

Trump Jr. believes turnouts like these today shows his father's message is resonating with many people, and should have established politicians worried.

"I think that's why you see resistance from both sides,” Trump Jr said. “Because they don't want their little system that has gotten them very rich broken.”

You can view his entire speech by checking out our Facebook live stream of the event.

In response to Donald Trump Jr.’s visit to the Buckeye State, the Ohio Democratic Party released the following statement from Chairman David Pepper:

“No one can defend Donald Trump’s disgusting and graphic boasts about sexually assaulting women, because it’s indefensible. Last week, when Eric Trump was in Ohio he said he doesn't talk like his father in a locker room, and now his other son Donald Jr. is here touring the state and not addressing his father's cheap excuses for bragging about sexual assault. Donald Trump can send whomever he wants to Ohio, but that won't hide his record of purchasing steel from China instead of Ohio, nor make voters forget his decades of not paying federal income taxes.”

