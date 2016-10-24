Semi crash closes left lane of I-75 SB near Buck Road, delaying morning commuters

A crash involving two semis has left quite a mess to clean up in Wood County.

It's happening on I-75 southbound near Buck Road. We're told two semis collided overnight, leaving one trailer peeled open. That trailer was carrying Powered Citric Acid Anhydrous and left bags scattered over the roadway.

The far left lane is shut down as crews work to clear the scene.

No injuries are being reported.

